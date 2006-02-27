US FDA OKs Pfizer's Eraxis for first launch

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved world drug giant Pfizer's Eraxis (anidulafungin) to treat certain infections caused by Candida, a yeast-like fungus that can lead to serious complications in hospitalized patients or those with compromised immune systems. The New Chemical Entity, which has never been marketed in the USA, is an intravenously administered antifungal used to treat Candida infections in the esophagus (candidiasis), blood stream (candidemia), and other forms including abdominal abscesses and peritonitis.
