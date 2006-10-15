Friday 22 November 2024

US FDA tackles unapproved drugs

15 October 2006

The US Food and Drug Administration says it has negotiated a consent decree with one manufacturer of unapproved drugs and sent warning letters to four others. In June, the FDA issued a guidance document, Marketed Unapproved Drugs - Compliance Policy Guide (CPG), which makes clear that firms marketing drugs requiring the agency's approval must submit applications showing that their products are safe and effective before marketing those products.

As part of its ongoing effort against marketed unapproved drugs and consistent with the CPG, the FDA said that Syntho Pharmaceuticals and Intermax Pharmaceuticals (Syntho/Intermax), of Farmingdale, New York, and the companies' owners have signed a consent decree of permanent injunction that bars them from manufacturing, processing, packing, labeling and distributing cough-cold medications entitled: Coldec Tablets; Coldec D Tablets; Coldec TR Tablets; Dyphylline & Guaifenesin Tablets, USP; Guaidex PD Tablets; Guaidex D Tablets; Crantex LA Tablets; Migrazone Capsules; and Usept Tablets, an antiseptic for urinary tract infections, and any other drugs that not do have the FDA's gold standard approval, or do not meet current Good Manufacturing Practice requirements under the Act.

Syntho/Intermax manufactured and distributed drugs that lacked required FDA approval. Manufacturing problems at the firms included releasing products for distribution that did not meet specifications. Under the consent decree, the two groups must stop making and distributing drugs until the FDA determines that the companies fully comply with the cGMP requirements. The firms are also prohibited from marketing drug products that lack necessary FDA approval.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze