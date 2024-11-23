Saturday 23 November 2024

US FDA Warned Over Drug Exports Law

7 July 1996

The US export reform bill, Bill HR 3019, now requires only "a simple notification" to the Food and Drug Administration of a manufacturer's intention to export unapproved drugs and medical devices, notes a spokesman for one of the bill's GOP sponsors. Any expansion of this by the FDA "will generate significant Congressional interest," Representative Upton's legislative director, Jeff Myers, has warned.

Rep Upton himself told a Food and Drug Law Institute meeting that there should be no FDA requirement that the product to be exported should carry a label to indicate that it has not been approved in the USA. He and the bill's other sponsors are working on a bipartisan letter to FDA Commissioner David Kessler "to make sure that he knows that was not the intent of the legislation," he said, and if the FDA tries to pursue this particular angle, they "will work very diligently" to make sure that it does not happen.

Michele Limoli, special assistant to the director at the FDA Office of International Affairs, said that since the bill was enacted the FDA had received 31 export reports from 20 companies for 34 products. These reports' length and depth varied greatly, and the agency will be using them to evaluate the amount of information it will require in future, she said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze