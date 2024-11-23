US Governors Oppose Clinton Medicare Cap Plan

In a confidential draft of its new policy, the US National Governors'Association has opposed President Clinton's plan to establish unilateral limits on federal Medicaid spending, saying this will shift even more health care costs for the poor to the states. A copy of the recommendation was sent to the White House, ahead of the formal budget release.
State and local governments currently pay 42% of Medicaid costs, or $67 billion of the total $159 billion spent last year.
The draft Medicaid policy says that:
