US HEALTH REFORM MOVES PRE-RECESS

Before the memorial Day 10-day recess, the US Senate labor and Human Resources Committee, the only full panel in either chamber now voting on a health bill, accepted 19 of the 30 Republican amendments so far offered.
It accepted the streamlining of a group of public health grants, a compromise revision of the section of the health bill on school-based health clinics, and a major new cost-containment measure that would allow a national health board and the Congressional Budget Office to recommend changes to the health reform package if it goes well over cost expectation. But voting for the compromises does not ensure that the Republicans will vote against the bill itself, which seems likely.
The Committee's ranking Republican, Senator Nancy Kassebaum, praised the panel members for working together but said it will be tough to get a comprehensive bill through in this Congress. And Senator Jeff Bingaman, who has been a key conciliator in the committee, feels that at the end of the markup Republicans still do not want to approve or vote for the bill in the form it is coming out of committee.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze