US House GOP votes $2.8 bill more for NIH R&D

Republicans members of the US House of Representatives have proposedthe biggest-ever increase for R&D funding for the National Institutes of Health, at $2.8 billion, for the fiscal year starting October 1. This is the same increase as was proposed by President George W Bush in his budget outline.

The House Republicans were scheduled to start work on their budget bill March 21, and the Senate Republicans, who also back the administration line, are due to present their legislation in early April.