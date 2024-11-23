US IPO By Peptor Of Israel

Israeli mdrug developer Peptor has filed with the US Securities andExchange Commission for an initial public offering of $2 million common shares, to be sold at $14-$16 each. The offering is expected to raise $30-$35 million.
The shares represent around 26% of the company's equity, according to underwriters Credit Suisse First Boston and Volpe Brown Whelan. There is also an overallotment option of up to 300,000 additional shares; after the offering the company will have 7.7 million common shares outstanding.
The stock will be traded on both the Nasdaq and the European board, the Easdaq. Peptor will be the first Israeli company to trade on the new European quotation exchange.
