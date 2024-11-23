Saturday 23 November 2024

US Mail-Order Pharmacy In 1995

30 June 1996

US mail-order pharmacy sales rose 14.4% in 1995, from $5.29 billion in 1994 to $6.05 billion, says IMS America's Class of Trade Analysis.

Mail order was the fastest-growing retail sector by value, accounting for 7.8% of the total drug market. It had the largest value growth per outlet, up $370,000 against a rise of $117,00 per outlet for chain pharmacies and a rise of $89,000 for independent pharmacies. Chain pharmacies continued to hold the largest market share, and their numbers grew from 17,270 to 17,329. The number of independents fell from 24,862 to 23,067.

IMS also reports that third-parties paid for 52.8% of all US prescriptions in first-quarter 1996, with cash accounting for 34.9% and Medicaid for 12.2%. By value, third party payers accounted for 56.4% of total prescriptions, with cash at 31% and Medicaid representing 12.6%.

