US Market For Drug Delivery Systems

Demand for drug delivery systems in the USA will show annual growth of nearly 11% over the next few years, to reach a value of $14.3 billion in 1998, according to a new study from The Freedonia Group Inc.

Oral controlled-release delivery systems will show annual growth of around 9.7% to a value of $5.8 billion in 1988, driven by their advantages relating to cost, compliance and efficacy, while markets for parenteral and implantable delivery systems will rise by an estimated average of 14% a year, to reach $5.9 billion in 1998. Premixed iv preparations and prefilled syringes will experience growth in critical-care institutional medicine due to their advantages for labor-saving and infection control. The study also expects a rapid increase in demand for bioengineered anticancer drugs and long-term polymeric inserts for contraceptives.