US Market For Rx Dermatologicals

The US market for prescription dermatology products produced revenues ofover $2.1 billion in 1995, and is expected to continue growing at a rate of more than 11% until 2002, according to a new study from Frost & Sullivan.

The study notes that the teenage population, heavy users of antiacne medications, is expected to grow only 1%-2% annually. The over-55 group, the main users of anti-aging and antiphoto damage drugs, is forecast to be the largest population segment by the turn of the century.

At least 54 companies are vying for a share in this market, and to remain competitive, many have formed alliances to deal with the environment surrounding managed care, where cost-effectiveness is becoming as influential in a drug's success as its health benefits, and the cost-containment issues associated with large health maintenance organizations.