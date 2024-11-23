US MARKET FORECASTS

Frost and Sullivan has recently published a number of studies on the future of US medical products markets. The product groups covered include:
- contraception and fertility: combined US manufacturers' sales will grow from $1.7 billion in 1992 to $2.3 billion by 1999, at a 4.5% compound annual rate. The fertility market, catering mainly to the growing number of "baby boomer" couples having problems conceiving, will nearly double, from 22% of total revenues in 1992 to 31% by 1999, while the contraceptive market will grow only slightly;
- pain management: this market will grow from $5.9 billion in 1992 to $8.7 billion in 1997, at a CAGR of 6%, spurred by new technologies and a shift toward greater patient control over care;
