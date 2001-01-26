Friday 22 November 2024

US Medicare paying more for drugs than VA

26 January 2001

If Medicare could have bought 24 popular prescription drugs at theprices that the US Department of Veterans' Affairs can negotiate, it would have saved $1.6 billion in 1999, and even if it had paid the drugs' actual wholesale prices, it would have saved $761 million, says a Department of Health and Human Services audit.

Medicare recipients pay 95% of the AWP of the drugs that it covers for the elderly, who are reimbursed by the system for 80% of the total. Medicare and its beneficiaries paid $3.9 billion for covered drugs in 1999, while the VA can negotiate directly with drug companies and suppliers for its bulk purchases.

DHSS deputy inspector George Grob told the Associated Press that the AWP which Medicare is required to pay is inflated by drugmakers and bears little resemblance to the actual price. If the new Administration and Congress are to deal with the problem of providing prescription drug coverage for the elderly, they will have to consider what price is to be paid for the drugs, because if they mimic Medicare they will pay too much.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze