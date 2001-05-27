US pharma competition "robust," says PhRMA

Competition in the US pharmaceutical marketplace is more robust thanever, according to Alan Holmer, president of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

Testifying at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to discuss pharmaceutical intellectual property issues, Mr Holmer said that this state of affairs had been the result in large part of the leadership of the Judiciary Committee's chairman, Senator Orrin Hatch, in his crafting of the "landmark" Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act of 1984.

Nearly half of all US Rxs "are now filled by generics"