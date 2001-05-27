US pharma competition "robust," says PhRMA

Competition in the US pharmaceutical marketplace is more robust thanever, according to Alan Holmer, president of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.
Testifying at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to discuss pharmaceutical intellectual property issues, Mr Holmer said that this state of affairs had been the result in large part of the leadership of the Judiciary Committee's chairman, Senator Orrin Hatch, in his crafting of the "landmark" Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act of 1984.
Nearly half of all US Rxs "are now filled by generics"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze