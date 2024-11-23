Saturday 23 November 2024

US Pharma Industry And ICH, GATT

9 June 1996

The International Conference on Harmonization has already provided a payoff to industry, US Food and Drug Administration director of international policy Linda Horton told the Food and Drug Law Institute's Pharmaceutical Update meeting (Marketletter May 27); she hoped some of this will translate into savings for consumers.

Ansis Helmanis of Barnes Richardson and Colburn said the new drug export law's intent is unclear; it was a rider to another bill. He foresaw debate over a provision which he feels specifically exempts clinical exports from such regulation, the only requirement being export in accordance with the laws of the importing country. Ms Horton said the FDA hopes to get out a proposed rule for industry comment.

Progress on mutual recognition within both a transatlantic business dialogue program and an FDA-European Union framework was discussed, with main concerns being an EU requirement for batch testing for quality at the point of entry, and the EU's 15 different countries with different levels of competency. Mr Helmanis noted that although a single trademark is required for a centralized EU approval, trademarks must be obtained separately in each member state and a challenge in any means the product comes off the market in all. Ms Horton said the FDA will have to rely more on foreign inspections, as it cannot maintain its current levels. Harmonization efforts in the Pacific Rim area are focusing on GMP, while in the Americas they are looking at strengthening intellectual property rights.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze