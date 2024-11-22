US Pharma Packaging Maker To Upgrade Singapore Plant

West Company Singapore (formerly West Pharmapack), a US pharmaceutical packaging manufacturer, plans to upgrade its manufacturing operations in the Republic within the next two years. The company is discussing with Singapore's Economic Development Board its reinvestment project, as well as an extension of its pioneer status, which allows a company to pay concessionary corporate tax for a specified period of time - normally five to 10 years - and which expires next year.
Under the proposed upgrading, the company's plans to install more high-technology equipment to make its Jurong plant more capital-intensive, to boost productivity and yield, said managing director Michael Teng. He added that the company expects its revenues to grow by at least 15% over the next three years, but declined to disclose this figure, or the value of the planned investment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze