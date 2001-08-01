Friday 22 November 2024

US pharmaceutical sales driving growth at Aventis as 2nd-qtr profits rise

1 August 2001

Franco-German group Aventis has reported second-quarter 2001 net incomeof 413 million euros ($361.2 million, an increase of 10.5% over the like, year-earlier period, but turnover slipped 0.6% to 5.78 billion euros. However, the company noted that these figures include the contributions of Aventis CropScience and Aventis Animal Nutrition, which are in the process of being divested as the firm concentrates on its core pharmaceuticals business (Marketletters passim).

Aventis Pharma reported sales of 4.45 billion euros, a rise of 8.1%, with turnover in the USA going up 17.4% to 1.60 billion euros. Growth was driven by the anti-allergy drug Allegra/Telfast (fexofenadine), which rose 50.2% to 460 million euros, and Aventis noted that revenues from the treatment were strong in the USA, as well as in Japan, where it was launched in November last year. Six-months sales of Allegra in Japan were 82 million euros.

Also performing well was the antithrombotic Lovenox (enoxaparin sodium), which climbed 41.8% to 369 million euros, again boosted by sales in the USA, while turnover of the breast cancer therapy Taxotere (docetaxel) leapt 39.8% to 254 million euros. US revenues for the treatment totaled 117 million euros, an increase of 22.6%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze