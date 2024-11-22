US PMA SUIT AGAINST ARKANSAS

The US Pharmaceutical Manufact-urers Association has filed suit against Arkansas' new Medicaid prior-authorization program, claiming it violates state laws and the 1990 federal Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act.

Among the program's requirements is the need for prescribers of single-source non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to include evidence that use of the product is for an approved indication. This violates the Act by placing restrictions on covered drugs, and could lead to the removal of federal funding.