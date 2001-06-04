US prescription drug mix-ups warning

The US Joint Commission of Accreditation of Healthcare Organizationshas issued a special alert about the dangers of sound-alike and look-alike prescription drug names. Despite widespread publicity, "tens of thousands of Americans still face life-threatening risks because of medication mix-ups," it says.
Medication errors resulting from confusing drug names pose a serious threat that requires immediate action, says the alert, which has gone out to nearly 19,000 hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient clinics and other health care facilities. The Commission has established a voluntary reporting system for these types of health care errors, which can be found at www.jcaho.org.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze