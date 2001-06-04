US prescription drug mix-ups warning

The US Joint Commission of Accreditation of Healthcare Organizationshas issued a special alert about the dangers of sound-alike and look-alike prescription drug names. Despite widespread publicity, "tens of thousands of Americans still face life-threatening risks because of medication mix-ups," it says.

Medication errors resulting from confusing drug names pose a serious threat that requires immediate action, says the alert, which has gone out to nearly 19,000 hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient clinics and other health care facilities. The Commission has established a voluntary reporting system for these types of health care errors, which can be found at www.jcaho.org.