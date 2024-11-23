Saturday 23 November 2024

US Senate OKs Bipartisan Bill

28 April 1996

The US Senate has passed Senators Nancy Kassebaum and Edward Kennedy's bipartisan bill, which guarantees those insured through a current employer will not lose cover when moving to a new employer's plan, regardless of pre-existing medical conditions.

It also contains an amendment forcing insurers to cover mental illness as they do physical ailments; only 2% of people with severe mental illnesses have insurance providing benefits equal to those offered for physical illnesses, says sponsor Pete Domenici. Critics of the provision, which is not in the House version, feel it could cause a sharp, unsustainable rise in health spending and doom the bill; some groups say they will fight an overall reform bill unless it is dropped in conference.

The amendment could add about 1.6% to the net cost of US insurance cover, costing $16 billion over 10 years. The Association of Private Pension and Welfare Plans says providing services for severe mental illness could raise some managed care firms' expenses by 8.4%-11.4%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze