US Senate OKs Bipartisan Bill

The US Senate has passed Senators Nancy Kassebaum and Edward Kennedy's bipartisan bill, which guarantees those insured through a current employer will not lose cover when moving to a new employer's plan, regardless of pre-existing medical conditions.
It also contains an amendment forcing insurers to cover mental illness as they do physical ailments; only 2% of people with severe mental illnesses have insurance providing benefits equal to those offered for physical illnesses, says sponsor Pete Domenici. Critics of the provision, which is not in the House version, feel it could cause a sharp, unsustainable rise in health spending and doom the bill; some groups say they will fight an overall reform bill unless it is dropped in conference.
The amendment could add about 1.6% to the net cost of US insurance cover, costing $16 billion over 10 years. The Association of Private Pension and Welfare Plans says providing services for severe mental illness could raise some managed care firms' expenses by 8.4%-11.4%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze