Friday 22 November 2024

US Senate OKs Rx drug imports from Canada

16 July 2006

The US Senate voted 68-32 to allow drugs, that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to be imported for personal use by US citizens who have prescriptions for their use. The proposal was appended to a $31.7 billion Homeland Security spending bill but, like similar legislative moves over the past seven years, it is likely to be removed from the final text during negotiations between both Houses of Congress.

The vote was vociferously criticized by some Republican Senators, including Judd Gregg (New Hampshire), especially given the context of the amendment being attached to a bill for protecting the USA from terrorism. Sen Gregg said: "if I were a creative terrorist, I would say to myself, 'hey, listen, all I've got to do is produce a can here that says Lipitor on it, make it look like the original Lipitor bottle, which isn't too hard to do, fill it with anthrax'."

Seizures of fake drugs worldwide have found that global giant Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin), the world's most successful drug in terms of annual sales (Marketletters passim), is also one of the most targeted by counterfeiters.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze