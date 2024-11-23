US STATES SUE OVER SMOKING HEALTH COSTS

The US states of Mississippi and Florida are to take cigarette manufacturers to court in order to recoup the health care costs which they say have been incurred by state health care plans as a result of smoking-related diseases.
Previous cases claiming health damages against the tobacco industry, which have always been brought by or on behalf of individuals, have never succeeded. These new cases, however, seek reimbursement for the state for the direct economic costs of smoking-related illnesses, and this could prevent the companies from using their traditional successful defences which include the claim that smokers knowingly take on all risks associated with smoking, and that the individual manufacturer's products which caused the illness cannot be shown conclusively.
Mississippi is filing against all 13 US tobacco manufacturers, and the state attorney general, Mike Moore, says the lawsuit is "premised on a simple notion. You caused the health crisis, now you pay for it." Florida, which claims that smoking-related illnesses have cost the state at least $1.2 billion since 1989, has now passed a law which would prevent the industry from using its traditional defenses on the grounds that these are irrelevant to the central issue, which is the amount the state has had to pay out for smoking-related diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze