US Trade Representative to focus on IP issues, intensify efforts in Asia

US Trade Representative Susan Schwab has announced a reorganization of two USTR offices in order to enhance the agency's focus on innovation and to support its stepped up efforts in Asia. It will be spending more time on the issues of intellectual property rights and the trade in pharmaceuticals and medical technology issues, according to a statement released by Ms Schwab.
To that end, she said, the recently established Office of Intellectual Property, which comes under the purview of the USTR, will expand the scope of its responsibilities and operate under a new name - the Office of Intellectual Property and Innovation. Its new duties will include innovation policy issues related to the drug and medical technology industries, said Ms Schwab.
Previously, the Office of Southeast Asia and the Pacific had handled those issues but, "with the reorganization, that office will be better able to focus its resources on deepening trade relations with Asia - a top priority," the USTR said.
