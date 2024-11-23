USA Imposes Trade Sanctions On Argentina

Citing Argentina's "inadequate" intellectual property laws, US PresidentBill Clinton has signed an order cutting in half the number of goods from that country which can be imported into the USA duty-free under the Generalized System of Preferences, US trade sanctions.
The move is being taken to increase pressure on the Argentinean government to solve patent protection bill problems, especially for pharmaceuticals (Marketletters passim). A pending bill established the payment of royalties from the year 2000 onwards to US companies; the Clinton Administration feels the new legislation does not offer enough protection, and is especially troubled by the five-year transition period for patent protection.
Until the passage of two laws in 1995 and 1996, there was no restriction on copying foreign drug patents, and US drugmakers said they lost $500 million annually to what they termed piracy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze