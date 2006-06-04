USA's, HHS OK for Idaho Medicaid reform

Medicaid beneficiaries in US state of Idaho will be among the first in the nation to have benefits designed to meet their needs based on age and health status - changes allowed by the Deficit Reduction Act of 2005, Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt has announced. Prior to enactment of the DRA states could not target benefits to one certain group of enrollees. The DRA, signed into law February 8, granted states sweeping new options for designing their Medicaid programs - the first major revision to the program since its inception.

"Idaho is on the cutting edge in crafting Medicaid benefit packages to the needs of its residents and I commend Governor Kempthorne for this innovative work," Mr Leavitt said, adding: "these changes make sense for beneficiaries and the very future of the Medicaid program."

Under the plan, Idaho will offer three benefit packages aimed at meeting the health care needs of different groups - children, people with disabilities and those beneficiaries who are eligible for both Medicaid and Medicare. All of these packages are voluntary. Any enrollee who chooses one of the new plans can opt out at any time and return to standard Medicaid.