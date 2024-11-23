USA Sees Fastest Growth For 12 Months To Sept 1997

For the 12-month period to end September, 1997, total sales ofprescription drugs in the world's 10 major markets increased 7%, to reach $167.41 billion, according to the latest figures from IMS International. However, this hides some rather large variances in individual markets.

North America as a whole saw sales for this period rise 14% to $69.99 billion, and within this the USA alone jumped 15% to $65.99 billion. On the other hand, sales in Japan (which include hospitals) were stagnant at constant dollar exchange rates.

Europe overall saw pharmaceutical turnover increase 4% to $53.98 billion, and within this (again at constant exchange rates), Germany was flat at $14.92 billion, France was up 3% at $14.13 billion, Italy increased 7% to $8.76 billion, the UK gained 8% to $7.53 billion, Spain rose 8% to $4.89 billion, the Netherlands was 6% higher at $1.91 billion and Belgian sales rose 4% to $1.86 billion.