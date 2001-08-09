USA to promote IT in health care in Asia

The US Trade and Development Agency estimates that developing countriesin Asia will spend over $6 billion on health care technology over the next five years and, to help US companies learn about new business in the region, the TDA will host a regional conference in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 17-19.

The conference is entitled Health care in Asia: new technologies, new options, and will be co-sponsored by the US Department of Commerce. Participating countries will include Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

The TDA will identify approximately 25 large-scale health care technology products currently on the drawing boards in the region, and representatives of each project will discuss their needs and meet interested US technology vendors.