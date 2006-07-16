Vaccinoma's melanoma vaccine progresses

Australian biopharmaceutical group Vaccinoma's melanoma vaccine has moved a step closer to Phase III clinical trials with the US Food and Drug Administration confirming an end-of-Phase II meeting to discuss the company's proposed Phase III study protocol and the current Good Manufacturing Practice production of the vaccine.

With over 600 patients treated with the vaccine to date, Vaccinoma says it has already established that Polynoma-1 is safe and appears effective in extending the life of sufferers of melanoma.

The firm will now test the drug in an adaptive Phase III clinical trial in 650 patients who have advanced melanoma to ensure its effectiveness in slowing down the spread of the disease to other parts of the body. The vaccine works by stimulating a patient's immune response against cancer.