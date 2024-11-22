Vanguard Medica: A Development Specialist

Since its inception in 1992, Vanguard Medica of the UK has advanced in its goal of becoming a fully-integrated pharmaceutical firm, via a strategy of acquiring a portfolio of drug candidates in preclinicals for development through to commercialization on a worldwide basis. This specialist service gives other companies the option of pursuing compounds which, despite good safety and efficacy data, are not considered appropriate for full clinical development in-house.

Vanguard's near-term objective is to build a portfolio of six or seven compounds in or near development, while conducting an active search and evaluation process to maintain a steady flow of replacement compounds (over 200 compounds have been considered to date). The firm is now close to achieving this early goal, with four major collaborations in place. By the end of last year, the company had struck deals with SmithKline Beecham for an antimigraine drug, with British Technology Group for a drug for patients with kidney disease, and with academic institutions for two dermatological products.

SB-209509 In Phase I The migraine treatment is a 5-HT1D receptor partial agonist, SB-209509, which is highly selective for cerebral blood vessels. According to president and chief executive Robert Mansfield, this agent has a clinical profile which should make it superior to Glaxo's Imigran/Imitrex (sumatriptan). Work to date suggests that the drug is long-acting, potent and extremely well-tolerated. It says much for Vanguard's perceived strengths that an organization such as SB should choose to approach the firm to develop the drug.