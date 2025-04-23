A biotech company specializing in the discovery and development of multi-specific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for oncology and autoimmune diseases.

With dual operations in Shanghai and Boston, the company employs a distinctive BD+VC (Business Development + Venture Capital) business model, combining drug innovation with strategic out-licensing and investment partnerships to drive sustainable growth.

VelaVigo’s pipeline features several novel multi-specific biologics. Among them, VBS-102—a first-in-class bispecific antibody—was out-licensed to Ollin Biosciences in a deal valued at up to $440 million, including upfront, milestone, and tiered royalty components. This follows a similar licensing deal in 2024 with Avenzo Therapeutics for a Nectin4/TROP2 bispecific ADC.

The company raised $50 million in Pre-A funding in February 2025 to support the advancement of its pipeline, including plans to initiate a U.S. clinical trial for its lead bispecific ADC in 2025. VelaVigo also aims to present additional assets, comprising five novel antibody-based candidates, at upcoming scientific conferences. Founded in 2021, the company is positioning itself as a partner-centric innovator in antibody engineering.