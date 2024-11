Company Overview

Founded in 2011, venBio’s venture funds comprise nearly $2 billion of committed capital. It has led investment rounds in 40+ companies, including Labrys Biologics, Aragon Pharmaceuticals, Seragon Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS), Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI), Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX), Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO), Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY), Pharvaris (NASDAQ: PHVS), CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ: CINC), RayzeBio (NASDAQ: RYZB, acquired by BMS), and many others.