Venezuelan Drug Industry Will Cooperate In Reform

Venezuela's pharmaceutical industry association, the CAVEME, has said it is "prepared and disposed" to collaborate in the reform of the social security system as it concerns drug products, in the development of the sale of non-prescription drugs and medicines outside the pharmacy network and in the current discussion of legislation relating to drugs and intellectual property.
Raul Mejuto, re-elected as CAVEME president, said the position of the pharmaceutical industry over pending drug price deregulation by the government was to collaborate to ensure that the process is carried through in the "least traumatic" way possible.
Last month the government aproved a 60% increase in drug prices (Marketletter May 27) to compensate for the devaluation of Venezuela's currency, but at the same time stressed that prices will continue to be subjected to state control.
