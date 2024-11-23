Venezuelan Drug Price Moves

Only 50 pharmaceutical products in Venezuela will remain subject to price control after September, under the policy of dismantling controls negotiated by the government and the International Monetary Fund. The compromise, designed to reduce state interference in the pharmaceutical market to the minimum in relation to pricing, reduces from 750 to 50 the number of products subject to controls.
The government has also agreed that price deregulation is to be accompanied by measures to improve the efficiency and capacity of the distribution system.
