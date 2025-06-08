VeonGen Therapeutics

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, the company aims to address unmet medical needs in ophthalmology through proprietary gene delivery technologies and therapeutic platforms.

VeonGen’s lead candidate, VG801, is in Phase I/II clinical trials for Stargardt disease as of Q2 2025. In 2025, the program received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and was accepted into the FDA’s Rare Disease Endpoint Advancement (RDEA) pilot program—highlighting its potential impact in a high-need therapeutic area.

In addition to VG801, the company is advancing other preclinical programs, including VG901 for retinitis pigmentosa, as part of a broader pipeline targeting degenerative retinal disorders. VeonGen’s proprietary delivery platforms are designed to expand the therapeutic reach of gene therapies, including for conditions requiring non-invasive administration.

Formerly ViGeneron, VeonGen rebranded in June 2025 to reflect the company’s clinical progress and strategic focus on advancing next-generation gene therapies.