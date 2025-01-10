Verdiva Bio

A clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing therapies for obesity and other cardiometabolic disorders.

The company is advancing a portfolio of next-generation oral and injectable treatments with first-in-class or best-in-class potential. Verdiva launched in Jan 2025 with an oversubscribed Series A financing of $411M, co-led by Forbion and General Atlantic, with additional participation from RA Capital Management, OrbiMed, Logos Capital, Lilly Asia Ventures, and LYFE Capital.

Verdiva acquired global development and commercialization rights outside of greater China and South Korea to their industry-leading portfolio from Sciwind Biosciences in 2024.