Friday 10 January 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Verdiva Bio

A clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing therapies for obesity and other cardiometabolic disorders.

The company is advancing a portfolio of next-generation oral and injectable treatments with first-in-class or best-in-class potential. Verdiva launched in Jan 2025 with an oversubscribed Series A financing of $411M, co-led by Forbion and General Atlantic, with additional participation from RA Capital Management, OrbiMed, Logos Capital, Lilly Asia Ventures, and LYFE Capital.

Verdiva acquired global development and commercialization rights outside of greater China and South Korea to their industry-leading portfolio from Sciwind Biosciences in 2024.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Verdiva Bio News

Verdiva Bio launches with largest ever UK/EU Series A financing
9 January 2025
More Verdiva Bio news >


Today's issue

UCB collaborates with Ailux to accelerate biologics discovery
Biotechnology
UCB collaborates with Ailux to accelerate biologics discovery
9 January 2025
Biotechnology
Grifols files fibrinogen BLA
9 January 2025
Biotechnology
Active deal-making day for Boehringer, with two ADC collabs
9 January 2025
Biotechnology
DBV up 10% as confidence grows in peanut patch
9 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer Phase III success with elinzanetant
9 January 2025
Biotechnology
MitoRx strengthens team as obesity program advances
9 January 2025
Biotechnology
Subcutaneous Sarclisa scores Phase III win
9 January 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze