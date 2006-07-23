Verispan survey: 79% of physicians encourage Internet use

The results of a pharmaceutical company image survey, conducted by US health care informatics specialists Verispan, found that 79% of physicians said they encouraged patients to use the Internet as a source of medical information. In addition, 31% of patients questioned said that they use the WebMD site for information purposes, with the Google and Yahoo search engines mentioned as a source by 7% and 4%, respectively. The Mayo Clinic was used by 3% of those who participated.
The survey is part of Verispan's biennial analysis of drug firms and the pharmaceutical industry, which examines patient and health care professional perceptions. The 2006 version, which is the eighth such survey, is designed to allow brand management specialists and market researchers to evaluate a drug firm's physician and patient recognition. 19% of respondents purchase drugs on-line
The survey also revealed that 19% of patients questioned said that had bought prescription products over the Internet, with elderly consumers being more likely to do so than those under the age of 55 (26% versus 17%, respectively).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze