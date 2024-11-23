Veterinary Drug Has Human Potential

- IPC-Collogard, a subsidiary of Israeli health care technologies fund Medica, has initiated a program to research human applications for halofuginone, an approved and off-patent veterinary drug. Halofuginone has been found to be a specific and potent inhibitor of collagen type I synthesis in human cells. IPC-Collogard has been granted a US patent covering several specific indications, and the company says it is looking initially at autoimmune diseases such as scleroderma and graft-versus-host disease, and prevention of restenosis after balloon angioplasty or coronary artery stent insertion.