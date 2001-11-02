Viacell raises $15 million

ViaCell says it has raised $15 million in capital financing anchored bythe Genzyme Corp, the Economic Development Board of Singapore and Tullis-Dickerson & Co. The firm intends to use the proceeds "to support its strategic objectives of further expanding its research and scientific alliances, commercial success, and its operations in the USA and Asia."

Marc Beer, ViaCell's chief executive, said the financing, "considering these challenging times, strongly demonstrates our partners' recognition of our continued progress and growth." He added that the association of Genzyme "may pave the way for potential future opportunities to partner on the research and development of cellular therapeutics."

This new round of financing brings the company's cash position to a total of approximately $65 million.