Viacell raises $15 million

ViaCell says it has raised $15 million in capital financing anchored bythe Genzyme Corp, the Economic Development Board of Singapore and Tullis-Dickerson & Co. The firm intends to use the proceeds "to support its strategic objectives of further expanding its research and scientific alliances, commercial success, and its operations in the USA and Asia."
Marc Beer, ViaCell's chief executive, said the financing, "considering these challenging times, strongly demonstrates our partners' recognition of our continued progress and growth." He added that the association of Genzyme "may pave the way for potential future opportunities to partner on the research and development of cellular therapeutics."
This new round of financing brings the company's cash position to a total of approximately $65 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze