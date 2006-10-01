VIB opens second bio-incubator

The Ghent, Belgium-based Flanders Interuniversity Institute for Biotechnology (VIB) has opened a new bio-incubator in the Technology Park in nearby Zwijnaarde, which is an exact copy of the first bio-incubator, thus doubling the available space for biotechnology start-up companies, providing space for over 100 new jobs in the knowledge economy.
At the bio-incubator's official opening, Fientje Moerman, the Flemish Minister for Economy, Enterprise, Science, Innovation and Foreign Trade, announced that, for the next management agreement, the VIB's grant will be augmented 20% so that it will receive yearly 37.5 million euros ($47.6 million) for the period 2007 until 2011.
