Vical Expands Deal With PMC

Naked DNA vaccine company Vical has extended its agreement with Pasteur Merieux Connaught. PMC has now exercised its rights to four of the five original vaccine targets, extended its option for the fifth target and added a sixth option, herpes zoster.
The agreement now covers the following six vaccine targets: cytomegalovirus; respiratory syncytial virus; Lyme disease; Helicobacter pylori; malaria; and herpes zoster. In return for these rights, PMC has paid two installments to Vical totalling almost $4 million.
The new terms extend the agreement which Vical originally entered into with Pasteur Merieux Serums et Vaccins in 1994, which was renewed for an additional year by PMC in October 1995 (Marketletters passim).
