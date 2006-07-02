Vidacare's EZ-IO enters UK market

USA-based Vidacare's EZ-IO product system, the market-leading solution for immediate vascular access when conventional IV access is challenging or impossible, has been launched in the UK.
As part of the move, the San Antonio, Texas-based firm will also open a UK office, its first outside the USA, which will serve as its hub for all sales of EZ-IO to hospitals and emergency services throughout Britain.
The firm noted that the EZ-IO provides a "rapid and safe" method of accessing the circulation through the intra-osseous route, a technique that is being used by an increasing number of emergency care personnel for resuscitation and stabilization, which accesses the central circulation through blood vessels within the bone marrow that are held open by a rigid, non-collapsible bony wall.
