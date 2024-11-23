Vietnam Seeks Vaccine Production Aid

Vietnam's Ministry of Public Health is looking to secure $25 million inoverseas development aid from South Korea to finance the production of five vaccines, reports Vietnam News.

If the money can be procured this year, says Hygeine and Epidemiology Institute director Hoang Thuy Long, Vietnam will be able to produce 20 million doses of hepatitis B, 3 million doses of encephalitis, 10 million doses of cholera, 6 million doses of typhoid and 400,000 doses of rabies vaccines a year within five years, meeting national demand for all these vaccines except hepatitis.