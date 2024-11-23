Views On FDA Temporary Head Michael Friedman

Michael Friedman, the US Food and Drug Administration's "lead deputycommissioner" who will temporarily be taking over the running of the agency after David Kessler's departure (scheduled for late this [February] month), is a sound negotiator and a straight shooter, according to the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America.

Dr Friedman, currently the deputy commissioner for operations with much of the day-to-day responsibility for FDA's management, is well prepared to manage the wide range of issues the agency faces every day, says Dr Kessler. However, the Clinton administration has not indicated that he is the lead candidate for the permanent position, and will not call him "acting commissioner."

According to an explanation given to the Marketletter by Jim Benson, Health Industries Manufacturers' Association senior vice president for technology and regulatory affairs (and himself FDA Acting Commissioner from December 1989 to November 1990), the law requiring Senate confirmation for the FDA Commissioner does not allow for a temporary commissioner to be appointed. However, he then joked, his own appointment, coming after the law was passed, would have been illegal.