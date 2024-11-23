Views On FDA Temporary Head Michael Friedman

Michael Friedman, the US Food and Drug Administration's "lead deputycommissioner" who will temporarily be taking over the running of the agency after David Kessler's departure (scheduled for late this [February] month), is a sound negotiator and a straight shooter, according to the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America.
Dr Friedman, currently the deputy commissioner for operations with much of the day-to-day responsibility for FDA's management, is well prepared to manage the wide range of issues the agency faces every day, says Dr Kessler. However, the Clinton administration has not indicated that he is the lead candidate for the permanent position, and will not call him "acting commissioner."
According to an explanation given to the Marketletter by Jim Benson, Health Industries Manufacturers' Association senior vice president for technology and regulatory affairs (and himself FDA Acting Commissioner from December 1989 to November 1990), the law requiring Senate confirmation for the FDA Commissioner does not allow for a temporary commissioner to be appointed. However, he then joked, his own appointment, coming after the law was passed, would have been illegal.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze