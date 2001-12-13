Viral Genetics acquires facility in California

Viral Genetics of the USA has entered into a $1.8 million agreement topurchase a property in South Pasadena, California, which will be used as its first commercial-scale production facility. The company is developing therapeutic products based on the biologically-active linear protein, Thymus Nuclear Protein.
The company has completed clinical trials of TNP on HIV-infected and fulminate AIDS multi-drug-cocktail-resistant patients in Mexico, and expects to apply for registration of the product there before the end of 2001. Haig Keledjian, Viral Genetics' president, said the new facility allows the firm to meet the expected demand for TNP from the combination of Mexican government purchases and sale of the drug to private clinics in that country, starting next year.
He added that it is also "a concrete and explicit demonstration of our confidence in the Mexican project, as well as our ongoing endeavors elsewhere.''
