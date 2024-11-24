Sunday 24 November 2024

Vironexis Biotherapeutics

A Californian biotech company developing AAV-delivered T-cell immunotherapies for cancer.

 Vironexis launched in Septe,ber 2024, simultaneously unveiling its TransJoin AAV Gene Therapy Platform and a pipeline of more than ten product candidates for blood-based cancers, solid tumor metastasis prevention, and a cancer vaccine. 

The $26 million seed financing was led by Drive Capital and Future Ventures, with participation from Moonshots Capital and Capital Factory. 

The company has received clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for VNX-101, its first gene therapy product candidate, for the treatment of CD19+ acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Vironexis anticipates initiating patient enrollment of a Phase I/II trial of VNX-101 in Q4 2024,. VNX-101 has received both Fast Track Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA.

New gene therapy company emerges with $26 million
16 September 2024
