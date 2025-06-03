Tuesday 3 June 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Vivodyne

A biotech company focused on replacing animal testing in drug development with lab-grown human tissue models.

Its platform integrates robotics and artificial intelligence to cultivate over 20 types of functional human tissues—such as liver, lung, bone marrow, and lymph nodes—for large-scale, automated drug testing. These models enable pharmaceutical companies to assess safety and efficacy across various therapeutic areas, including cancer, fibrosis, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

In May 2025, Vivodyne secured $40 million in Series A financing led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from Lingotto Investment Management, Helena Capital, Fortius Ventures, and existing investors Kairos Ventures, CS Ventures, Bison Ventures, and MBX Capital. The funding supports the establishment of a 23,000-square-foot fully robotic facility in South San Francisco, enhancing the company's capacity to generate clinically predictive human data. 

Vivodyne is led by CEO and co-founder Dr. Andrei Georgescu. The company's platform is utilized by several leading pharmaceutical firms to refine drug candidates prior to clinical trials, aiming to improve the success rate of therapies transitioning from preclinical to clinical stages. 

Latest Vivodyne News

Vivodyne seeks to sidestep animal models with $40 million raise
30 May 2025
