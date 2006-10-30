Wal-Mart's $4 generics offer spreads to 15 US states on "considerable" public demand

Three months earlier than projected, the world's biggest retailer, USA-based Wal-Mart Stores, has announced that starting October 19 it is rolling out its $4 generic prescription program in 14 additional states, having already expanded its limited Florida-based pilot program to cover the entire state after only eight days.

The announcement means that the prescription program will be now be available in an additional 1,264 stores throughout Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Vermont.

Program was due to be expanded in 2007