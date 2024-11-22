WALDEGRAVE GIVES MESSAGE TO UK PHARMA INDUSTY

From UK Health Secretary William Waldegrave

As the UK's general election campaigning draws to a conclusion, Secretary of State for Health under the Conservative government, William Waldegrave, sent the following message to the country's pharmaceutical industry, exclusively through the Marketletter.

The British pharmaceutical industry is an essential component of our economy. It employs 65,000 people, and accounts for some L2.5 billion of our exports each year. Indeed we export nearly L 1.2 billion more pharmaceuticals than we import.