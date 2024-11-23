Warner-Lambert Receives Boost From Goedecke Results

US firm Warner-Lambert's German drugmaking business, comprising ofGoedecke and Parke-Davis, is reaping the benefits of its decision to concentrate European drug production in two sites, one at Freiburg, Germany, and the other in Orleans, France. The two companies together posted a 5.2% rise in 1996 sales to 591 million Deutschemarks ($327 million), which constitutes Warner-Lambert's second-largest overseas drug production operation.

Impressive Production Growth Production has risen over the past four years from 700 million to 2.6 billion units, and is expected to increase by a further 20% through 1997. The workforce is also expected to grow to 714 by the end of the year, while Goedecke group sales in Germany alone have expanded since 1993 by 27% to 390.5 million marks.

Despite continual growth over the four-year period, total 1996 profits fell 20%, from 84 million marks in the previous year to 67 million marks, which the company claimed reflects continued pressure on prices.