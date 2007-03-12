Watson sees a 4th-qtr 2006 net loss of $489M

US branded and generic drugmaker Watson Pharmaceuticals says that, in the fourth quarter of 2006, net revenue increased 48% on the like, year-ago period, to $621.2 million, driven by increased product sales within its generics business and the addition of distribution segment revenue following last year's $1.9 billion acquisition and integration of Andrx (Marketletter March 20, 2006).
Watson's operating performance during the period was heavily impacted by several special items, including a $497.8 million non-cash in-process R&D charge and $12.3 million of charges related to the Andrx acquisition. Additionally, the company incurred $10.3 million in charges relating to the settlement of outstanding legal matters and a $3.3 million asset impairment charge for the planned closure of its Puerto Rico facility.
As a result of these items, the California-based firm recorded a net loss of $489.0 million, or $4.80 per diluted share, versus a net income of $20.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. However, Watson noted that, excluding these items, adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was $26.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, versus $36.3 million or $0.32 per diluted share.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze