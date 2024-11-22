Wellcome, Hoechst Copromotion Deal

Wellcome GmbH, the German subsidiary of Wellcome, and Hoechst AG, have signed agreements to copromote two of their new products, which are expected to reach the market in 1995 or 1996. Hoechst will copromote Wellcome's antiviral Valtrex (valaciclovir) while Wellcome will copromote propentofylline, a treatment for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.
Wellcome and Hoechst have had a copromotion agreement for Wellcome's first-generation antiviral Zovirax (aciclovir) for several years.
Applications for licenses to market Valtrex were submitted to licensing authorities in the USA and major European markets in mid-1994, while propentofylline is currently in Phase III trials, with a registration dossier scheduled for submission in Germany early this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze