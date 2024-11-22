Wellcome, Hoechst Copromotion Deal

Wellcome GmbH, the German subsidiary of Wellcome, and Hoechst AG, have signed agreements to copromote two of their new products, which are expected to reach the market in 1995 or 1996. Hoechst will copromote Wellcome's antiviral Valtrex (valaciclovir) while Wellcome will copromote propentofylline, a treatment for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

Wellcome and Hoechst have had a copromotion agreement for Wellcome's first-generation antiviral Zovirax (aciclovir) for several years.

Applications for licenses to market Valtrex were submitted to licensing authorities in the USA and major European markets in mid-1994, while propentofylline is currently in Phase III trials, with a registration dossier scheduled for submission in Germany early this year.